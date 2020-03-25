Police Seeking Information on Theft at Redbank Valley Municipal Park

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a propane tank at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park.

According to police, sometime between October 15, 2019, and March 21, 2019, a large, white 200-pound propane belonging to a 77-year-old Sarver woman was stolen from a campground lot at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park located on Brookville Street and Park Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The propane tank’s serial number is 53714, and it is registered under Amerigas.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

