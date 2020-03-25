 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Seeking Information on Theft at Redbank Valley Municipal Park

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a propane tank at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park.

According to police, sometime between October 15, 2019, and March 21, 2019, a large, white 200-pound propane belonging to a 77-year-old Sarver woman was stolen from a campground lot at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park located on Brookville Street and Park Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The propane tank’s serial number is 53714, and it is registered under Amerigas.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.