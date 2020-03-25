Sentencing Date Set for Man Who Shoved Woman, Threw Object at Her Head

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A sentencing date has been set for next week for a local man who shoved a woman into a wall and threw a blunt object at her head.

According to court documents, 61-year-old Michael Blaha, of Corsica, is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, on one third degree misdemeanor count of Simple Assault.

Court documents indicate Blaha pleaded guilty to the above charge on Wednesday, March 6.

As a result of the plea agreement, one summary count of harassment was dismissed.

Blaha remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Officer Wilson, of Clarion-based State Police, on October 3, Michael Blaha allegedly shoved a known female victim into a wall causing severe bruising to her side.

Then on October 11, he allegedly grabbed the same victim by the ankles and dragged her off a bed. When the victim attempted to get away, Blaha allegedly threw a blunt object and hit the victim in the back of the head, causing a cut and a lump to the back of her head, the complaint states.

Blaha was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 12.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.