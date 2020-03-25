 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Sheetz Announces $3/Hour Pay Raise for Employees During COVID-19 Pandemic

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion-SheetzALTOONA, Pa. — On Wednesday, Sheetz announced that it is providing a $3 per hour pay increase for its frontline store employees.

According to a company release, the pay increase, which is intended to support frontline employees through the COVID-19 crisis, will be in effect from March 13 to April 23.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc.

“This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

Sheetz is also actively hiring store employees. Full-time and part-time positions are currently available in both daytime and evening shifts.

“The health and well-being of its team members, customers and the communities remains a top priority as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve,” the release states.

“In response to COVID-19, Sheetz has instituted several changes including suspending self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes as well as self-serve bakery items. Sheetz has also implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene. Additionally, to follow social distancing recommendations, Sheetz’s full menu is available to order and pay on the Sheetz website and through its app 24/7.”


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.