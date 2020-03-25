Sheetz Announces $3/Hour Pay Raise for Employees During COVID-19 Pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. — On Wednesday, Sheetz announced that it is providing a $3 per hour pay increase for its frontline store employees.

According to a company release, the pay increase, which is intended to support frontline employees through the COVID-19 crisis, will be in effect from March 13 to April 23.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc.

“This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

Sheetz is also actively hiring store employees. Full-time and part-time positions are currently available in both daytime and evening shifts.

“The health and well-being of its team members, customers and the communities remains a top priority as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve,” the release states.

“In response to COVID-19, Sheetz has instituted several changes including suspending self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes as well as self-serve bakery items. Sheetz has also implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene. Additionally, to follow social distancing recommendations, Sheetz’s full menu is available to order and pay on the Sheetz website and through its app 24/7.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.