THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Eric Shick: Nationwide Remains Available for Your Insurance Needs
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Eric Shick Agency is available 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday by phone or email at their New Bethlehem and Ford City locations.
Despite the ongoing fight to keep everyone healthy, the Eric Shick Agency is still able to offer you a quote and write new policies without an office visit.
For those who generally pay their premiums in office, each location has a payment drop box for your convenience.
Eric Shick – Nationwide offices are located at 3523 SR 28/66, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 and 1322 Fifth Avenue, Ford City, PA 16226.
Contact the Eric D. Shick Agency at 814-275-2210 (New Bethlehem) or 724-763-1761 (Ford City) to learn more about the services they provide.
More information can also be found online at https://agency.nationwide.com/eric-d-shick-in-new-bethlehem-pa.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.