 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse Remains Open

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

71892915_580993495972478_7821001017834602496_oSENECA, Pa. – Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse will remain open during the Coronavirus crisis from Tuesday through Saturday.

Their hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Although it has been somewhat difficult to get meat, they are still getting shipments.

Stiller’s has a fully-stocked meat cases and are still making hot meals to go.

Stiller's case

Stiller's

Stillers Tray

Stiller’s Meats wants to help people stock their freezers.

If anyone wants larger orders of anything, call and pre-order at 814-493-8208, so they have time to get it together and also be able to order or make the product for their customers.

Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse is located on 3190 State Rt. 257 Seneca, Pa 16346.

For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page.

Stillers


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.