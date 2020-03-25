THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse Remains Open
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
SENECA, Pa. – Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse will remain open during the Coronavirus crisis from Tuesday through Saturday.
Their hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Although it has been somewhat difficult to get meat, they are still getting shipments.
Stiller’s has a fully-stocked meat cases and are still making hot meals to go.
Stiller’s Meats wants to help people stock their freezers.
If anyone wants larger orders of anything, call and pre-order at 814-493-8208, so they have time to get it together and also be able to order or make the product for their customers.
Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse is located on 3190 State Rt. 257 Seneca, Pa 16346.
For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page.
