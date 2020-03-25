 

State Police Calls: DUI, Child Neglect

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Township

Police say around 12:13 a.m. on March 15, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was observed making several lane violations on Greenville Pike near Grand Avenue in Clarion Township.

According to police, a traffic stop was then initiated and the driver, a 52-year-old Rimersburg man, was subsequently arrested for DUI.

The name of the driver was not released.

Child Neglect in Knox Township

Police say between December 1, 2019, and March 13, 2020, Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) reported a case of possible child neglect involving an 11-year-old Lucinda child.

Police say the case was discovered to be unfounded.


