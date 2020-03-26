A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 54. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

