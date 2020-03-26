 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

93 Coronavirus Tests Conducted at Clarion Hospital Outdoor Facility; Suspected Cases Remain at Two

Thursday, March 26, 2020 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Image-from-iOSCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ninety-three coronavirus tests have been conducted at Clarion Hospital to date, according to a release issued by Butler Health System on Thursday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to the release, as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, there are still two suspected coronavirus patients being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Clarion Hospital.

The release notes there are also fourteen patients at Butler Memorial Hospital, including 13 suspected coronavirus patients and one confirmed patient. Five of the patients at Butler Memorial Hospital are also in the ICU.

On Wednesday, Butler Health System announced the first confirmed COVID-19 death at Butler Memorial Hospital.

In total, Butler Health System reports 680 people have been tested through their facilities as of Wednesday, March 25. Of those tests, 476 have been administered at the Butler Memorial Hospital outdoor facility and 93 have been administered at the Clarion Hospital outdoor facility.

According to the release, Butler Health System’s supply availability is adequate at this time, but they continue to encourage and receive any donations of appropriate personal protective equipment.

RELATED:

560 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Pennsylvania, Bringing Total to 1,687

Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases Being Treated in Clarion Hospital ICU


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.