93 Coronavirus Tests Conducted at Clarion Hospital Outdoor Facility; Suspected Cases Remain at Two

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ninety-three coronavirus tests have been conducted at Clarion Hospital to date, according to a release issued by Butler Health System on Thursday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to the release, as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, there are still two suspected coronavirus patients being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Clarion Hospital.

The release notes there are also fourteen patients at Butler Memorial Hospital, including 13 suspected coronavirus patients and one confirmed patient. Five of the patients at Butler Memorial Hospital are also in the ICU.

On Wednesday, Butler Health System announced the first confirmed COVID-19 death at Butler Memorial Hospital.

In total, Butler Health System reports 680 people have been tested through their facilities as of Wednesday, March 25. Of those tests, 476 have been administered at the Butler Memorial Hospital outdoor facility and 93 have been administered at the Clarion Hospital outdoor facility.

According to the release, Butler Health System’s supply availability is adequate at this time, but they continue to encourage and receive any donations of appropriate personal protective equipment.

RELATED:

560 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Pennsylvania, Bringing Total to 1,687

Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases Being Treated in Clarion Hospital ICU

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.