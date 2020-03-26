AG DePasquale: During Coronavirus Shutdown, School Districts Should Proceed in Best Interest of Students, Teachers, Community

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Tuesday addressed concerns from Pennsylvania school districts about looking out for the best interests and welfare of their employees during the extended Coronavirus-related shutdown.

“Governor Wolf has extended the closure of school districts to help protect public health and safety by slowing the spread of COVID-19,” DePasquale said. “I want to reassure school districts that my office will not penalize or criticize them for obeying this important order.”

DePasquale noted that school districts should consult the Pennsylvania Department of Education for answers to questions pertaining to the shutdown order, which remains in effect until at least April 6.

On March 18, DePasquale advised school districts that his auditors would not visit their business offices during the shutdown. Auditors continue to work remotely and without making in-person contact.

“My team wants to be supportive of school districts during this time of crisis,” DePasquale said. “Pennsylvania school districts deserve our thanks for helping to protect the health of their students, staff and the general public.”

