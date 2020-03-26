Alda “Jane” (Johnson) Stahlman, a long-time resident of Dillsburg, PA, former Limestone resident, died Monday March 23, at VibraLife Senior Living Community in Mechanicsburg, PA.

Born October 4, 1932, in Limestone, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Johnson and Bessie Johnson.

Jane was married on August 12, 1950 to the late Duane Stahlman who preceded her in death on January 7, 2001.

Jane resided in Limestone for most of her life until moving to Dillisburg, PA in 2001. She worked for the Penn State Extension Office of Clarion County. She was an active member of the Clarion County Chapter of the DAR and was a supporter of the Clarion County Historical Society as a lover of family genealogy.

Jane was proceeded in death by her husband Duane, two brothers Harold Johnson and John Johnson and one sister Viola (Johnson) Hetrick.

She is survived by one sister Joanne (Johnson) Doverspike of Mesa Arizona, two sons Dallas Stahlman of Wellsville, PA, and Steven Stahlman of Dillsburg, two granddaughters Bethany Yingling of Gettysburg and Mallory Stahlman of Clarion, and two great-grandchildren.

Due to the current corona virus pandemic a private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St, Clarion with Rev. James Dietrich officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

A public memorial service will be held for family and friends later this summer.

Friends and family may live stream the funeral service on Facebook, send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.