Betty L. Jolley, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Franklin on February 3, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Donald E. and Hazel Wilcox Beggs.

Betty most recently worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Sugar Creek Station. She had a caring heart and loved to help the elderly.

She was a devoted member of the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church and when able, loved attending Sunday school there.

Betty enjoyed going on car rides and loved to eat out at different restaurants. She also enjoyed puzzles, Sudoku and her pets.

On May 3, 1985 she married Delbert Jolley and he survives.

Also surviving are four children; William Hughes and his companion Melinda Pierce of Oil City, Richard Hughes and his wife Diana of Colorado Springs, CO, Larry Hughes and his wife Carla of Oil City, and Terry Hughes of Oil City; six step-children, Darrell Jolley and his girlfriend Heather of Hope Mills, NC, Scott Jolley of Charleston, SC, Mike Jolley and his wife Becky of Wall, ME, Dana Ritchey and her companion Dave of Titusville, Debbie Chrispen and her companion Chris of Oil City, and Jennifer Jolley of Oil City.

Additionally surviving are three brothers; Donald Beggs, James Beggs and Ken Beggs. Betty cherished her time with her 34 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Betty’s granddaughter Ayla Miller held a special place in her heart as she raised her from the age of 8 years old when Ayla’s mother passed away.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Miller and three siblings, Jeanie Pfiester, Dick Beggs and Ron Beggs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will postpone visitation and services for Betty. Once public gatherings are allowed they will announce visitation and a memorial service to celebrate her life.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Interment will be made in Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

