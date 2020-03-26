Carol “Sue” Keefer, 88, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Clarview Nursing Home.

She was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Rimersburg, PA, the daughter of Paul Revere and Helen Lillian (Hawk) Kroh.

Sue was a 1950 graduate of Union Joint High School and was a member of the Lawsonham United Methodist Church where she enjoyed attending many church activities. Sue loved being a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was an excellent cook and always made big meals for everyone. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting and was a member of the Ladies Quilting Group. Sue liked watching the Pirates and the Steelers play. She will be remembered as being a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and who was friendly with everyone she would meet.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Arthur Lewis Keefer, Jr. and wife, Kathleen, of Rimersburg, Patricia Sue Jacobs and husband, Charles, of Bonaire, GA, and Kathy Francis Barker and husband, Keith, of Grayson, GA; grandchildren, Kristin Ann Sell and husband, Preston, Kari Sue Lemoine and husband, Tym, Trevor Allan Barker, Jenna Rose Jacobs, and Nicolas Ryan Jacobs and companion, Alexis Bramblett; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ellie Sue, and Raylan Keefer Lemoine, and Carter Jacobs; a step-granddaughter, Tonia Marie Jacobs; and one step-great-grandchild, Jayla; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Keefer of Gainesville, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Arthur Lewis Keefer, Sr. whom she married April 12, 1952 and who died March 24, 2004; son, Douglas Paul Keefer; sister, Eizetta Walker; and a brother-in-law, Frank Walker.

A private family service will be held followed by a private burial in Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Chicora Medical Center and the Clarview Nursing Home for their loving care they provided to Sue.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Eccles- Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Sue’s family or view a tribute honoring her life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.