Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Eclair Delight

Serve this awesome dessert with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon!

Chocolate Eclair Delight

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup baking cocoa

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 – 12 oz. can fat-free evaporated milk

1 cup fat-free milk

1/2 cup egg substitute

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

2 cups reduced-fat whipped topping

1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon baking cocoa, divided

9 whole graham crackers, halved

Directions

~In a large heavy saucepan, combine the first five ingredients. Gradually whisk in evaporated milk and milk until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2 minutes longer or until thickened.

~Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount of hot filling into egg substitute; return all to pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Gently stir in vanilla. Press plastic wrap onto surface of filling; cover and refrigerate until cooled.

~Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine whipped topping and one tablespoon cocoa; set aside.

~Arrange half the crackers in a 9-inch square pan coated with cooking spray. Layer half of the filling and topping over the crackers. Repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Just before serving, sprinkle with remaining cocoa.

