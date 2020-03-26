 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Eclair Delight

Thursday, March 26, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this awesome dessert with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon!

Chocolate Eclair Delight

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup baking cocoa
2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 – 12 oz. can fat-free evaporated milk
1 cup fat-free milk
1/2 cup egg substitute
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

2 cups reduced-fat whipped topping
1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon baking cocoa, divided
9 whole graham crackers, halved

Directions

~In a large heavy saucepan, combine the first five ingredients. Gradually whisk in evaporated milk and milk until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2 minutes longer or until thickened.

~Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount of hot filling into egg substitute; return all to pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Gently stir in vanilla. Press plastic wrap onto surface of filling; cover and refrigerate until cooled.

~Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine whipped topping and one tablespoon cocoa; set aside.

~Arrange half the crackers in a 9-inch square pan coated with cooking spray. Layer half of the filling and topping over the crackers. Repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Just before serving, sprinkle with remaining cocoa.


