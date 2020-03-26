Clarion Forest VNA Asking Public for Hand Sanitizer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Forest VNA is in need of hand sanitizer for their healthcare staff.

If anyone has sanitizer they would like to donate, please call 814-297-8400 and arrangements can be made for delivery or pickup.

Please help Clarion Forest VNA help others if you can!

Clarion Forest VNA is located at 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Visit Clarion Forest VNA Website here and their Facebook page here.

