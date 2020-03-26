Clarion U.’s Connor Cary Earns PSAC Freshman Swimmer of the Year Honors

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Clarion Men’s Swimming freshman Connor Cary was named the Freshman of the Year as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its postseason winners Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Cary was a major factor in the success of Golden Eagle swimming all year long. At the PSAC Championships, Cary took second place in the 200-yard individual medley and added a third-place finish in the 200 Fly, while taking home a sixth-place finish in the 100 Fly. Additionally, Cary took home a 13th place finish in the 100 Free. He scored the most points of any male freshman swimmer at the conference meet.

On top of his stellar weekend performance at the PSAC Championships in February, Cary broke a 20 year program record in the 100 Fly, a record that dated back to the 1995 season and Dan Stoner.

“Connor has just begun his swimming career journey here at Clarion. He is committed to this program, his team and himself on so many levels. He is easy to coach, he shows up, works hard, accepts feedback and makes changes,” said head coach Bree Kelley when asked about Cary’s performance this season, “I’m excited to see where he can go in the next three years. We have goals for NCAA’s next year, and to make that meet the bar has to be set higher, so expectations will be higher but we’re both ready for the challenge.”

The second male swimmer to dawn the award in Clarion program history, Cary is the first freshman since Ryan Thiel in the 2005-06 season to earn the accolade.

