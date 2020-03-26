D9 Alumni Update: James Parenti, Moniteau – Grove City College

GROVE CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Grove City’s College’s James Parenti, a Moniteau graduate, posted season-bests in both the shot put and weight throw February 27 at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, earning points in both events.

Parenti took second in the weight throw with a best effort of 50 feet, 3½ inches. He also earned seventh in the shot put with a best mark of 42-4¼.

Parenti represented Grove City at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships March 6-7 in Rochester, N.Y., by competing in the weight throw. He took 23rd overall with a mark of 48-7¼.

