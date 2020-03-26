Dorothy Maxine Otte, 89, passed away at McKinley Health Center in Brookville on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020.

She was born on September 25, 1930, in North Freedom, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Olan and Mary (Gruver) Snyder.

She graduated from the New Bethlehem High School and shortly after began employment as a secretary at the New Bethlehem Tile Company. She married Carl Otte, Jr. on August 14, 1948 and they resided in Fairmount City. She later was employed as a librarian’s assistant at the New Bethlehem Area Free Public Library and more recently she worked as a receptionist in her son’s office in New Bethlehem.

Maxine enjoyed home life. She liked cooking and baking and was an excellent seamstress. She also enjoyed reading and was an avid walker. She treasured gatherings with her family and loved time spent with children and young people. She was a woman of deep faith and was an active member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church. Over many years, she directed the annual bible school, served as mentor for the youth fellowship and sang in the church choir. She also served on the administrative board, headed the church’s mission projects and taught the ladies’ Sunday school class.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Carl. Survivors also include three children: Randon (Kathy) Otte of New Bethlehem; Stacy (Stu) Hoffman also of New Bethlehem and Lori (Delwin) Otte-Bailey of Hawthorn. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Chasity Bowersox of New Bethlehem and Ryan (Amy) Bowersox of Hawthorn; four great grandchildren: Alyssa Cyphert, Kara Cyphert, Kendan Cyphert and Trenton Bowersox; and two great-great grandchildren, Brinley Cyphert and Bexley Cyphert.

Maxine was the last remaining member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three younger brothers: Fred Snyder, Darl Snyder and Clair Snyder.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at McKinley Health Center for their care and compassion over the last three years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairmount City United Methodist Church, Doverspike Avenue, Fairmount City, PA 16224; WRC Senior Services, 985 PA-28, Brookville, PA 15825 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Alcorn Funeral Home. There will be no visitation and the family will plan a memorial service at a later date. Interment will be in the Mt Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Maxine’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.