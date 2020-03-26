Esther June (Snyder) Dunlap, 89 of Meadville, passed away, Wednesday March 25, 2020, at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown.

Born, April 2, 1930, in Franklin she was the daughter of Charles P. and Dorabelle Snyder. She married Sherman A. Dunlap Jr. on January 17, 1948 and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2008.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Allida Smith Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Survivors include her children, Esther (Bill) Allen of Pleasantville, Nina (Thomas) Gillette of Linesville and Wilma (Gene) Proper of Guys Mills, and several grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three son, James, Samuel and Michael Dunlap a daughter, Nancy Ann Brown, four sisters, Mabel Ellis, Grace MacWilliams, Nina MacWilliams, and Doris Haylett, three brothers, Russell, Norman and Jack Snyder and a granddaughter, Amy.

A private funeral service and interment will be in Denny’s Cemetery.

Memorial tributes can be made at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

