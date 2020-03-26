 

Leeper Woman Faces Charges for Theft of Cash Card

Thursday, March 26, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-cuffsPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing and using an unauthorized cash card.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Tabitha Rose Bowen.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 a.m. on February 13, at Country Fair in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, Tabitha Bowen took a Country Fair cash card from the office, swiped the card to check the balance, and then used the card for food and gasoline, totaling $32.29.

The complaint notes Bowen was not authorized to use the card and admitted to taking and using it.

The following charge was filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on February 24:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property – Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, with Judge Schill presiding.


