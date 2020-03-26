Linda I. Miller, 76, of Richardsville Road, Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

She was born on April 8, 1943 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Donald L. Allshouse and Edith Mae Shovestull Allshouse.

On January 11, 1964 at the old Port Barnett Church in Brookville, PA, Linda married the love of her life Donald L. Miller who survives.

Linda was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and a former member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church (both in Brookville, PA) where she worked as a secretary for 19 years, retiring from the church in 2003. As a member of E.U.M church in Brookville, she was very involved in the youth vacation bible school, helping with the children’s crafts and the after-school program. She was also very involved in Child Evangelism where she was a teacher of Good News Club for many years.

Linda attained a certificate from Emory University, in Atlanta, GA, and was certified as a church secretary. She was also a member of PAUMCS.

She was a member of The Red Hat Society of Brookville, PA, a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star #552 of Brookville, and was a 4H Club leader.

Linda was a master gardener, loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping with her family, and wintering in FLA with her husband.

She is survived by two daughters – April Holben (Mike) of Mercer, PA, Wendy St. Laurent (Bob) of Corsica, PA, and one son – Donald Miller Jr. (Tracy) of Summerville, PA, two brothers – Dr. Roger Allshouse of Brookville, PA and Greg Allshouse (Elaine) of Aurora, CO, one niece – Emily Allshouse of Aurora, CO, eight grandchildren – Christopher Holben, Melissa (Holben) Norris, Robert, Zachary and Nathan St. Laurent, and Taran, Devon, and Shalyn Miller, and three great-grandchildren – Kyleigh Mae, Vada Jae, and Colt Leroy.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Linda’s life will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 White St. Brookville, PA, with the Revs. Dennis A. Johnson, Chuck Jack, and Bob Zilhaver officiating. Internment will take place in the St. John’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

For those that need to stay at home, the celebration of life will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at www.facebook.com/BrookvilleEvangelical.

Memorial donations in Linda’s name may be made to the Cancer Center of Clarion Hospital, 150 Doctors Lane, Suite 1 Clarion, PA 16214, the Clarion Forest VNA 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, PA 16214, or to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA.

