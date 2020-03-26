Man Arrested for Breaking into Woman’s Rimersburg Home Due Back in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man who allegedly broke into a woman’s Rimersburg home was continued on Tuesday and is set to resume next week.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Aaron Christian Barr, of Parker, that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, was continued and is scheduled to resume at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

Barr faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Rimersburg Borough earlier this month.

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 14, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Atchinson Way in Rimersburg for a report of an individual who was suspected of being involved in a domestic incident on March 13.

The individual, identified as Aaron Barr, had allegedly locked a known female victim in a residence and would not allow her to leave. He also allegedly pushed her and grabbed her.

The complaint notes Barr fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police.

According to the complaint, police were called to the scene again around 1:55 a.m. on March 14, when Barr allegedly returned. The victim reported Barr was breaking into her apartment.

Police responded to the scene where Barr was immediately detained.

The complaint states the victim explained Barr was not on the lease of the residence and had no mail or business being there.

According to the complaint, police found that the back door of the residence had been forced open.

Barr was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.

