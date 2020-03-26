Man Faces Charges After Jumping Off Bridge in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony charges after he reportedly jumped off the Wye Bridge in Oil City on Wednesday, while under the influence of drugs.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 43-year-old Michael Paul Strawbridge, of Titusville, on Wednesday, March 25:

– False Alarm To Agency Of Public Safety, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Obstructing Emergency Services, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Oil City on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, Michael Strawbridge willfully jumped off of the Wye Bridge into the Allegheny River while under the influence of a controlled substance or combination of controlled substances.

The complaint notes Strawbridge was observed jumping off the bridge by Oil City Police and Franklin-based State Police.

Police immediately contacted dispatch for a river rescue, causing an emergency response from the Oil City Fire Department for medical and river rescue, as well as Oil City Police, Franklin-based State Police, and Community Ambulance Service.

According to the complaint, as paramedics of the Oil City Fire Department attempted to provide medical treatment to Strawbridge along the shore of the river, he reentered the river, requiring further emergency response. He allegedly continued to resist Trooper Lindenberg of the Franklin-based State Police when Trooper Lindenbert attempted to assist the paramedics.

The complaint notes Strawbridge committed these acts during a state of emergency in Pennsylvania, as declared by Governor Tom Wolf, with diminished emergency resources.

Strawbridge was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

