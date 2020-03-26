Samuel Fred Smith, of Seneca, died at his home following a battle with pancreatic cancer on Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020.

He was born January 7, 1943, in Victory Heights, a son to the late Harold F. and Theodora (Stewart) Smith.

Sam graduated from Cranberry High School, and then earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Grove City College. While enrolled at Grove City, he was a proud member of the Adelphikos Fraternity. Upon college graduation, he became employed by Penelec, working at the power plant in Warren, Pennsylvania; followed by the Keystone Plant in Shelocta, Pennsylvania; and then the Penelec office in Johnstown. After his retirement, he returned to his Cranberry roots.

Sam was a 32nd degree mason and a member of the Petrolia #363 Lodge in Oil City. He was a former Scout Master with Boy Scout Troop 11 in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

He was married on August 7, 1965, to the former Karen L. Hogue, and she survives. Also surviving are two sons: Harold K. Smith of California, and Matthew L. Smith of Seneca; a daughter, Janice Wriedt and her husband Clay, and their daughters, Caitlyn and Allyson, of North Carolina. He is also survived by a brother, James Smith and his wife Maria of Marietta, Georgia; his mother-in-law, Eris Hogue; and three brothers-in-law: Kenneth, Greg, and Jeff Hogue, all of Bradford, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Marjorie Hanst, June Hogue, and Ruth Rinker.

Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Brandon Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 66, Cranberry, PA 16319; AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Rte. 19, Waterford, PA 16441; or to the Hillman Cancer Center (Pancreatic Cancer Research) at www.hillmanresearch.upmc.edu/giving

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

