Say What?!: Website Calculates Toilet Paper Needs During COVID-19

A website developed by an artist and a London software development student is designed to help families calculate how much toilet paper they need to ride out quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website, HowMuchToiletPaper.com, asks users to input how may rolls of toilet paper they currently have inside their home and the average number of daily toilet visits in their household.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.