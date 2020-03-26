THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Local Subways Offering Takeout, Curbside To-Go
Thursday, March 26, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
Several local Subway locations are offering special takeout and curbside to-go offers during the mandatory shutdown of non-essential businesses due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Locations offering these options include:
- Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
- Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
- New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
- Ford City, 724-763-2020
- Worthington, 724-297-3132
- Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
- Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827
Along with takeout and curbside to-go, the above listed locations are offering select $5 Footlongs – Ham, Cold Cut, Meatball, and Veggie.
Subway is also offering a Buy 2 Footlongs, Get 1 Free special.
To order, call your local Subway or order online.
Curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”
