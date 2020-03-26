 

Area Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash

Thursday, March 26, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Porter Township.

Around 11:16 a.m. on March 19, Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Dora Road, just north of Porter Road, in Porter Township, Jefferson County.

Police arrived at the scene and found the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2011 GMC Sierra, had fled the scene.

Police say the driver was later identified as 35-year-old Nathan A. Smith, of Timblin.

Smith was charged with failing to notify police of a motor vehicle accident.

Punxsutawney-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, March 26, 2020.


