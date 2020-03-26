Area Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Porter Township.

Around 11:16 a.m. on March 19, Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Dora Road, just north of Porter Road, in Porter Township, Jefferson County.

Police arrived at the scene and found the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2011 GMC Sierra, had fled the scene.

Police say the driver was later identified as 35-year-old Nathan A. Smith, of Timblin.

Smith was charged with failing to notify police of a motor vehicle accident.

Punxsutawney-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, March 26, 2020.



Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.