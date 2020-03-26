Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases Being Treated in Clarion Hospital ICU

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Clarion Hospital reported they currently have two suspected coronavirus patients.

According to a release from Butler Health System (BHS), as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, two suspected coronavirus patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Clarion Hospital.

The release notes there are also sixteen patients at Butler Memorial Hospital, including 14 suspected coronavirus patients and two confirmed patients. Five of the patients at Butler Memorial Hospital are also in the ICU.

In total, Butler Health System reports 566 people have been tested through their facilities as of Tuesday, March 24. Of those tests, 384 have been administered at the Butler Memorial Hospital outdoor facility and 85 have been administered at the Clarion Hospital outdoor facility.

According to the release, BHS is experiencing an expected increase in patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and continue to focus on patient and staff safety. They report their supply availability is adequate at this time, and they continue to receive any donations of appropriate personal protective equipment.

BHS has also activated surge capacity plans to care for all patients requiring hospitalization, including COVID-19 patients.

They are encouraging the public to follow CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if sick. Testing requires a script and should be performed only on patients who have symptoms. Call your doctor before going to an office, urgent care or hospital emergency room.

