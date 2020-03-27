A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 44. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers likely. High near 56. Southeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly after 3am. Low around 51. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 66. Southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

