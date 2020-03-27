 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Allegheny National Forest Closes Campgrounds Until Further Notice

Friday, March 27, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Allegheny National ForestWARREN, Pa. — In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the USDA Forest Service – Allegheny National Forest has decided to reduce services available for outdoor recreation. All ANF campgrounds, group-use areas, bathrooms, and other facilities have been closed indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff. 

There will be no overnight accommodations (camping and cabins) available in any Allegheny National Forest campgrounds. In addition, the Forest is not providing restroom services in dispersed and developed recreation sites across the Forest.

Currently, trailheads, undeveloped recreation sites, dispersed camping, and boat launches remain open for public use. Additionally, we ask that visitors practice good hygiene and social distancing while recreating.

Closed restrooms and facilities will be clearly marked with signage and/or gated. Signs will have contact information for visitors call if they have questions.

While recreating on the forest we ask that everyone leave no trace behind by packing out what you brought with you and not leaving trash behind.

Notifications to renters who reserved sites using recreation.gov will be made as soon as possible, and refunds will be processed by our concessionaire, Allegheny Site Management at (www.alleghenysite.com). 

The Allegheny National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email if there are changes affecting their reservation.

Effective immediately, Willow Bay Campground, restrooms and facilities are temporarily closed and unavailable.

Closed Sites on the Bradford Ranger District:

  • Dewdrop Campground
  • Handsome Lake Boat-To Campground
  • Hearts Content Campground
  • Hooks Brook Boat-To Campground
  • Hopewell Boat-To Campground
  • Kiasutha Campground
  • Minister Creek Campground
  • Pine Grove Boat-To Campground
  • Red Bridge Campground
  • Rocky Gap ATV/OHV Trailhead
  • Tracy Ridge Campground

Recreation sites that have Closed Restroom Facilities but remain open on the Bradford Ranger District:

  • Elijah Boat Launch
  • Hearts Content Recreation Area
  • Jakes Rocks Trailhead & Overlook
  • Kinzua Beach (Site is gated but the public can walk into the site.)
  • Kinzua Point
  • Morrison Trailhead
  • Rimrock Overlook (Site is gated but the public can walk into the site.)
  • Roper Hollow Boat Launch
  • Tidioute Overlook (Site is gated but the public can walk into the site.)
  • Webbs Ferry Boat Launch
  • Willow Bay Boat Launch

Closed Sites on the Marienville Ranger District:

  • Loleta Recreation Area
  • Kelly Pines Campground
  • Twin Lakes Recreation Area
  • Timberline ATV Trailhead
  • Marienville ATV Trailhead
  • Rocket John ATV Trailhead
  • Brush Hollow Trailhead and Trail System

Recreation sites that have Closed Restroom Facilities but remain open on the Marienville Ranger District:

  • Beaver Meadows Day Use Area
  • Buzzard Swamp FR 157 Trailhead
  • Millstone Canoe Launch
  • Robin Island Canoe Launch
  • Irwin Run Canoe Launch
  • Red Mill Campsites
  • Little Drummer Trailhead
  • Laurel Mill Trailhead

As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19. These actions have been taken based on the best available advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing. 

Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees, and our volunteers. 

Please monitor the Forest’s website or Facebook page for additional information. Contact information for offices is available at www.fs.usda.gov/allegheny.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.