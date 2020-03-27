Allegheny National Forest Closes Campgrounds Until Further Notice

WARREN, Pa. — In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the USDA Forest Service – Allegheny National Forest has decided to reduce services available for outdoor recreation. All ANF campgrounds, group-use areas, bathrooms, and other facilities have been closed indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

There will be no overnight accommodations (camping and cabins) available in any Allegheny National Forest campgrounds. In addition, the Forest is not providing restroom services in dispersed and developed recreation sites across the Forest.

Currently, trailheads, undeveloped recreation sites, dispersed camping, and boat launches remain open for public use. Additionally, we ask that visitors practice good hygiene and social distancing while recreating.

Closed restrooms and facilities will be clearly marked with signage and/or gated. Signs will have contact information for visitors call if they have questions.

While recreating on the forest we ask that everyone leave no trace behind by packing out what you brought with you and not leaving trash behind.

Notifications to renters who reserved sites using recreation.gov will be made as soon as possible, and refunds will be processed by our concessionaire, Allegheny Site Management at (www.alleghenysite.com).

The Allegheny National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email if there are changes affecting their reservation.

Effective immediately, Willow Bay Campground, restrooms and facilities are temporarily closed and unavailable.

Closed Sites on the Bradford Ranger District:

Dewdrop Campground

Handsome Lake Boat-To Campground

Hearts Content Campground

Hooks Brook Boat-To Campground

Hopewell Boat-To Campground

Kiasutha Campground

Minister Creek Campground

Pine Grove Boat-To Campground

Red Bridge Campground

Rocky Gap ATV/OHV Trailhead

Tracy Ridge Campground

Recreation sites that have Closed Restroom Facilities but remain open on the Bradford Ranger District:

Elijah Boat Launch

Hearts Content Recreation Area

Jakes Rocks Trailhead & Overlook

Kinzua Beach (Site is gated but the public can walk into the site.)

Kinzua Point

Morrison Trailhead

Rimrock Overlook (Site is gated but the public can walk into the site.)

Roper Hollow Boat Launch

Tidioute Overlook (Site is gated but the public can walk into the site.)

Webbs Ferry Boat Launch

Willow Bay Boat Launch

Closed Sites on the Marienville Ranger District:

Loleta Recreation Area

Kelly Pines Campground

Twin Lakes Recreation Area

Timberline ATV Trailhead

Marienville ATV Trailhead

Rocket John ATV Trailhead

Brush Hollow Trailhead and Trail System

Recreation sites that have Closed Restroom Facilities but remain open on the Marienville Ranger District:

Beaver Meadows Day Use Area

Buzzard Swamp FR 157 Trailhead

Millstone Canoe Launch

Robin Island Canoe Launch

Irwin Run Canoe Launch

Red Mill Campsites

Little Drummer Trailhead

Laurel Mill Trailhead

As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19. These actions have been taken based on the best available advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing.

Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees, and our volunteers.

Please monitor the Forest’s website or Facebook page for additional information. Contact information for offices is available at www.fs.usda.gov/allegheny.

