Amid Public Health Pandemic, Senator Casey Warns Consumers to Beware of New Coronavirus Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In light of an influx of scams related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Ranking Member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, is warning consumers to beware of new coronavirus scams.

With millions of Americans under nationwide mandates to stay home, scam artists are using this as an opportunity to use robocalls to contact unsuspecting consumers, including seniors, in attempts to swindle them out of their money, as well as peddle fraudulent products, a statement from the Senator’s office said.

“It is outrageous that scammers are seeking to capitalize on the public anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic to prey on the public, especially seniors,” Casey said. “I urge Pennsylvanians to help me get this message out: beware of coronavirus-related scams and take caution before handing over money or giving out personal identifiable information. Scammers are continuously updating their tactics to find new ways to trick consumers so it is imperative that all individuals, particularly older adults, are armed with information to prevent them from falling victim to a con artist.”

As this public health crisis worsens, consumers should beware of products fraudulently marketed as a “vaccine” or “cure” for COVID-19. Other reported scams include emails impersonating reputable organizations, like the World Health Organization, in an attempt to steal personal identifiable information. And, with the federal government preparing to send cash payments to help Americans weather the pandemic’s financial effects, con artists may pretend they are representing the government in an attempt to collect a “fee” that they claim is needed prior to receiving a payment.

Earlier in March, Casey sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, concerning coronavirus-related scams and requesting information on each agency’s actions to prevent misinformation about the coronavirus. This week, Senator Casey also sent a letter to the FTC inquiring about the agency’s efforts to protect seniors from coronavirus-related scams.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) maintains a webpage with information on tips to avoid becoming a victim of any of the various coronavirus scams. If you or a loved one receives a suspicious call or email related to the coronavirus, do not engage, and immediately contact the Aging Committee’s toll-free Fraud Hotline at-1-855-303-9470.

Read more from the FTC on coronavirus scams here.

Read the letters to the FTC here and here.

Read the letter to the FDA here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.