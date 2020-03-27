BREAKING NEWS: First COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County resident has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a release issued by Butler Health System on Friday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to the release, as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, one patient at Clarion Hospital, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), has tested positive for COVID-19. A second patient in the ICU is still listed as a suspected COVID-19 case.

The release notes there are also fifteen patients at Butler Memorial Hospital, including 14 suspected coronavirus patients and one confirmed patient. Seven of the patients at Butler Memorial Hospital are also in the ICU.

In total, Butler Health System reports 788 people have been tested through their facilities as of Thursday, March 26. Of those tests, 562 have been administered at the Butler Memorial Hospital outdoor facility and 103 have been administered at the Clarion Hospital outdoor facility.

The release states Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital have surge capacity plans in place for all types of patients, and appropriate patient separation and infection control standards are in place.

BHS leadership and medical experts are also in regular communication with county, state, and federal officials, as well as the CDC, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Health and Human Services. BHS is also participating in regional Chief Medical Officer and Chief Nursing Officer planning committees.

According to the release, Butler Health System has received additional personal protective equipment (PPE), including but not limited to donations from MSA via Highmark, Slippery Rock University, and Butler County Community College. Their supply availability is adequate at this time, but they continue to encourage and receive any donations of appropriate personal protective equipment.

