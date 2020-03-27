 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mocha Cheesecake Bars

Friday, March 27, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

The creamy filling in these bars is absolutely delicious!

Mocha Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients

25 reduced-fat Oreo cookies
3 tablespoons fat-free hot fudge ice cream topping
3 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

1 envelope unflavored gelatin
1/2 cup cold strong brewed coffee
2 – 8 oz. packages reduced-fat cream cheese
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled
24 chocolate-covered coffee beans

Directions

~Place cookies in a food processor. Cover and pulse until fine crumbs form. Add fudge topping and butter; pulse just until blended. Press onto the bottom of a 13-in. x 9-in. dish coated with cooking spray. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

~Meanwhile, for filling, in a small saucepan, sprinkle gelatin over coffee; let stand for one minute. Heat over low heat, stirring until gelatin is completely dissolved. Remove from the heat; set aside.

~In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in the sour cream, chocolate, and reserved coffee mixture until blended. Pour over crust. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours or until firm.

~Cut into bars. Garnish with coffee beans. Refrigerate leftovers.


