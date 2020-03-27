Clarion U. Announces Hall of Fame Class for 2020

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion University “Sports Hall of Fame” Committee announced this week that seven new members are being inducted into the 2020 “Hall of Fame” Class.

The new inductees include Norbert A. Baschnagel (1975-82 Asst. Men’s Basketball Coach; 1982-83 – 1989-90 Women’s Tennis Coach); Erik Burnett (1989-1992 Wrestling), Kaitlyn Johnson (2008-2011 Women’s Swimming); Malen Luke (1994-2005 Football Coach); Rollie Smith (2000-2003 Men’s Basketball); Stephanie Sutton (1998-2001 Women’s Diving) and Anthony “Tony” Vincent (1965-1967 Baseball).

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Their contributions to the history and legacy of Golden Eagle athletics cannot be overstated, and I look forward to the chance to welcome them all back to campus and congratulate them in person,” said Clarion Athletic Director Wendy Snodgrass.

Clarion University’s 32nd Annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies were scheduled for April 24, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus, the event has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

A closer look at each inductee will occur over the next few days on exploreClarion.

