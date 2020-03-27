Coronavirus: Clarion Hospital President Inspired by Staff; Urges Community to Practice Social Distancing

Clarion Hospital President Steven Davis issued the following letter:

Amid this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, I feel it is important to reach out to our community on behalf of Butler Health System Clarion Hospital and our many health care workers who are bravely facing this challenge on the front line.

First, I want to publicly thank our staff. They inspire me every day by their commitment to care for patients and willingness to make personal sacrifices in the midst of this storm. I also want to recognize that many support staff have seen their hours reduced as we have canceled all elective or non-urgent procedures, surgeries and patient visits to reduce exposure and protect the community. Other staff have, without question, jumped into new roles to support the organization while we care for patients.

Second, I want to publicly thank all local businesses who have reached out to offer needed supplies and equipment that are currently in short supply across the nation as we respond to the pandemic. We are still accepting donations, and there is information on our website about how to donate. This, too, has inspired me.

Finally, I want to implore all of you as community members to PLEASE do your part in adhering to the social distancing 15-day challenge. This will not only protect you, but will help limit the spread, flatten the curve, and reduce exposure for the community and our health care workers.

If you know a health care worker, reach out to them with a word of encouragement and thanks for their brave efforts and daily sacrifices. They are truly heroes, and I’m honored and privileged to work with each and every one of them.

Steven Davis, President

Clarion Hospital