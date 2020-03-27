D9 Alumni Update: Hunter Jones, Karns City – Grove City College

GROVE CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Grove City’s College’s Hunter Jones, a Karns City graduate, anchored Grove City’s 1600-meter relay at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, helping the Wolverines place fourth with a time of 3:33.98.

(Photo courtesy of Grove City College Athletics)

Jones also took 12th individually in the 400 (52.79). He posted season-best times in the 200 (24.25) and 400 (52.16) January 25 at the SPIRE Midwest Open in Geneva, Ohio.

