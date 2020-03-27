Harry Allen “Has” Spence, 76, of Corry and formerly of Oil City passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020, at Cambridge Corry after an extended illness.

Born June 19, 1943, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Clifford M. Spence & Ruth Eakin Spence.

“Has” was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Mr. Spence was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He had worked many years at CPT, Joy Manufacturing and the Eagles Club and retired after several years at Franklin Steel.

“Has” was a member of the Oil City Eagles Club, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always enjoyed watching his son Mark in the sporting events and activities he was involved in and enjoyed watching Mark’s daughter’s in the activities they participated in and spending time with them.

He is survived by his son Mark and his wife Kim of Corry; his two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Harper; one brother, Cliff Spence of Oil City; two sisters-in-law, Karen Spence of Oil City and Millie Spence of Warren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Michael Spence and Richard E. “Dick” Spence.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.