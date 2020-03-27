Inmate at Clarion County Jail Accused of Threatening to Kidnap, Sexually Assault, Kill Corrections Officer

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An inmate at the Clarion County Jail is facing new charges after reportedly threatening to kidnap, sexually assault, and kill a corrections officer after his anticipated release.

Court documents indicate CNET filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Rafael Navarro Baez, of Laureldale, Pa.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 25, Deputy Warrant Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, reported that an inmate, identified as Rafael Navarro Baez, made verbal threats toward a corrections officer. The complaint notes Deputy Warrant Sprankle provided several reports from corrections officers regarding Baez’s conduct.

According to the complaint, the corrections officer was on the block where Baez is housed when Baez referred to the officer by the officer’s first name. The officer ordered Baez not to use officer’s first names, and Baez allegedly responded by swearing at the officer, telling the officer to “get the f*** away,” and threatened to “f*** up” the officer.

A second officer then delivered Baez a misconduct notice regarding the incident. The officer later reported that when the notice was delivered, Baez made further threats against the first officer, saying that when he gets out he will kidnap, sexually assault, and kill the officer.

Court documents indicate Baez was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on charges related to possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia and was scheduled for a bail hearing on March 11.

Baez was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:45 p.m. on March 9, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

His bail was set at $25,000.00 monetary for this case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, with Judge Schill presiding.

Court documents indicate Baez is also scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, April 22, on the previous charges.

