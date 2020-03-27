Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing felony charges for the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.

Court documents indicate the DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 24-year-old Matthew Michael Klender, of Brockport:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

The charges stem from an investigation into a Childline report of sexual abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, it was reported that a six-year-old juvenile victim was sexually abused by Matthew Michael Klender on January 10 at a residence in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

A forensic interview of the victim was conducted at Western PA Cares for Kids on January 16.

During the interview, the victim disclosed that Klender brought her into a room and made a known juvenile leave the room and close the door so they could be alone. Klender then allegedly attempted to make the victim perform oral sex on him by telling her to “say ‘ah'” and put her mouth on his genitals. The victim told the interviewer that she refused, and Klender then pulled down her pants and touched her genitals and told her not to move.

According to the complaint, the victim stated she began to cry and told Klender to get away from her, then ran downstairs and told another known adult what happened. The other known adult was the party that contacted Childline with the report.

The complaint notes all information was verified with the victim through the use of anatomically correct drawings and dolls.

The known individual who reported the incident was interviewed on January 21.

The individual told police Klender and the victim were upstairs, and the victim then came downstairs crying, followed by Klender, who allegedly stated, “She’s okay, she’s okay.” The individual reported they believed something bad had occurred and took the victim into the other room and told Klender he needed to leave.

Klender allegedly locked himself inside a bathroom for a short time before leaving the residence.

The known juvenile was interviewed on January 22. The juvenile reported being told by Klender to close the door of the room that Klender and the victim were in.

Klender was interviewed on January 29.

According to the complaint, he admitted to being in a room alone with the victim but stated he “did not remember anything else.”

Klender was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 10:30 a.m. on March 9.

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on May 19, with Judge Inzana presiding.

