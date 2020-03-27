THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Farmers of Marble Informs Policyholders on Company Operations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
MARBLE, Pa. (EYT) – Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble, PA, issued the following release in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Policyholders of Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble, PA
Re: COVID-19 Update and Company Operations
During these uncertain times, Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble, Pennsylvania, (Farmers of Marble) is operating to serve you.
Our policy renewals, endorsements, and billing invoices will continue to be mailed out.
If you are experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contact our company to review alternative payment plans or arrangements.
- Payments can be made online by debit or credit card or by e-check visiting us at www.farmersofmarble.com.
- Or, you may call in to make a payment at 800-545-7806 or 814-354-7315.
We are committed to continue to serve you in the event of a claim:
- Contact your local agent to report a claim.
- Or, contact us at 800-545-7806 or 814-354-7315.
- For a claim emergency after normal business hours, call 800-545-7806 or 814-354-7315, extension 3.
As COVID-19 has been impacting our lives, Farmers of Marble has followed CDC recommendations and those of our officials to protect our employees and to continue to provide service and support to our agents and policyholders.
Farmers of Marble implemented remote work arrangements for our employees, and we have limited essential staff in the office. As part of our continuity planning, we are also practicing social distancing, as our office building is closed to outside visitors during this time.
Thank you for your continued business – and take care.
Sincerely,
Farmers Mutual Fire Ins. Co. of Marble, PA
(Farmers of Marble)
PO Box 59
Marble, PA 16334
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.