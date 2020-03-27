 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Release Details of Head-On Crash in Kossuth Area

Friday, March 27, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a head-on collision that occurred in Ashland Township early Monday morning.

According to police, around 3:49 a.m. on Monday, March 23, a two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 just east of Weaver Pond Lane.

Police say 78-year-old Wilbur Lewis, of Knox, was operating a 2006 Toyota Sienna, traveling west on U.S. Route 322 while 36-year-old Timothy J. Bechtel, of Emlenton, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo, traveling east on U.S. Route 322.

According to police, Lewis’ vehicle was in the opposing lane when it struck Bechtel’s vehicle head-on in the eastbound lane. Lewis’ vehicle came to a rest in the westbound lane facing north, while Bechtel’s vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane facing northeast.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Lewis was not injured.

Police said Bechtel suffered “possible injuries” but was not transported to the hospital.

Lewis was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.