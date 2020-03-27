Police Release Details of Head-On Crash in Kossuth Area

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a head-on collision that occurred in Ashland Township early Monday morning.

According to police, around 3:49 a.m. on Monday, March 23, a two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 just east of Weaver Pond Lane.

Police say 78-year-old Wilbur Lewis, of Knox, was operating a 2006 Toyota Sienna, traveling west on U.S. Route 322 while 36-year-old Timothy J. Bechtel, of Emlenton, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo, traveling east on U.S. Route 322.

According to police, Lewis’ vehicle was in the opposing lane when it struck Bechtel’s vehicle head-on in the eastbound lane. Lewis’ vehicle came to a rest in the westbound lane facing north, while Bechtel’s vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane facing northeast.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Lewis was not injured.

Police said Bechtel suffered “possible injuries” but was not transported to the hospital.

Lewis was cited for a traffic violation.

