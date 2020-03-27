Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Corsica Woman

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Thursday morning involving a Corsica woman.

According to DuBois-based State Police, around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, the accident happened on Coal Glen Road just west of its intersection with Woodbury Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 46-year-old Jessie L. Davis, of Corsica, was traveling on Coal Glen Road and attempted to negotiate a sharp left curve in the roadway when her 2011 Hyundai Genesis exited the road on the south berm and struck a guide rail, causing property damage. Davis then continued to travel a short distance west and struck a tree with the left front of the vehicle before the vehicle came to a final rest facing north.

The crash was called in several hours later by a local property owner, according to police.

Police say Davis was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.

Davis was charged with a traffic violation.

