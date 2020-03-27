 

SPONSORED: Stop at Deer Creek Winery on Friday Night for Wine Pairing & Food Carry-Out!

Friday, March 27, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

deer creek winery takeoutSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Wine pairing and food carry-out is available at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville.

Deer Creek Pairings – A whole new flavor experience. Combine two of your Deer Creek favorites to create a brand new flavor. Each of the three combinations produces a unique flavor never offered before. Available in three combinations: Berry White, Blushing Berries, and Cran-gry Sangria!

image (40)

Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their orders.

The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Deer Creek Carry Out

For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.

“We would like to thank everyone for investing in local small businesses during this time,” said Deer Creek Owner Rhonda Brooks.

image (41)


