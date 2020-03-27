State Police Calls: Police Investigating Indecent Assault of 14-Year-Old Girl

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Assault in Shippenville Borough

On Tuesday, March 24, Clarion-based State Police received a report of an assault that allegedly occurred on Monday, March 23, at a location on Third Street in Shippenville Borough.

Police list the incident as assault-bodily injury no weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Indecent Assault in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a reported indecent assault that occurred around 6:00 p.m. on January 27 at the Clarion Psychiatric Center.

Police say the incident was reported to have occurred between two female juvenile patients, with a 14-year-old Trafford Borough, Pa. girl listed as the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

