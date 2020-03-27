Two Women Charged Following Parking Lot Altercation

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say two women are facing charges following an altercation that occurred in Monroe Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a parking lot near the intersection of Perkins Road and Hospital Drive for a report of a verbal altercation.

Police say 35-year-old Samantha Oliver, of Clarion, and 39-year-old Amira Smith, of Newark, New Jersey, were involved in the altercation.

Both suspects were subsequently charged with summary disorderly conduct.

