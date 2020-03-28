A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 61. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 70. Southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

