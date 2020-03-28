Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coffee & Cream Doughnuts

Switch up your breakfast/or brunch this weekend with homemade donuts!

Coffee & Cream Doughnuts

Ingredients

Oil for deep-fat frying

2 – 10.2 oz. tubes large refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon instant coffee granules

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup Nutella

Confectioners’ sugar and baking cocoa

Directions

~In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375°. Drop biscuits, a few at a time, into hot oil. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels.

~Meanwhile, place cream in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high until hot; stir in coffee granules until dissolved. Add cream cheese and Nutella; beat until smooth.

~Cut a small hole in the corner of a plastic bag; insert a very small tip. Fill bag with coffee mixture. Push the tip through the side of each doughnut to fill with cream. Dust tops with confectioners’ sugar and cocoa. Serve immediately.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.