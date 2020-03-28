 

Coronavirus Reaches D9 Family as Father of Moniteau Coach Passes

Saturday, March 28, 2020 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

20200327_211431WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT) – Coronavirus (COVID-19) has touched the District 9 community, as the father of Moniteau girls’ basketball coach Dee Arblaster died from the disease Wednesday.

According to the Butler Eagle, Arblaster’s father, Bill Slater, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Butler Memorial Hospital. He was 81 years old.

“It was a total shock,” Arblaster told the Butler Eagle.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Friday, March 27, 531 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,218. Twenty-two deaths have been reported.


