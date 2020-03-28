Hearing for Man Caught With Marijuana Grow Operation in New Bethlehem Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued on Tuesday for a New Bethlehem man facing felony drug charges after a warrant led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation in his home.

According to a representative of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office, the hearing for 54-year-old Russell Foster Ceranski scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, was continued.

A time and date for the continuation of the hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Ceranski faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Ceranski is currently free on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

On Friday, December 20, members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Vice Unit executed a sealed search warrant at a residence on Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem Borough, according to a criminal complaint filed on December 23.

Upon executing the search warrant, marijuana plants, processed marijuana, scales, and packaging material was located and seized, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Russell Foster Ceranski was then read his Miranda warnings and related that he told police that he grows the marijuana himself and sells it for approximately $10.00 per gram. He related there was approximately three ounces of process marijuana with a value of approximately $800.00.

Ceranski also stated that he purchases cocaine for approximately $1,700.00 per ounce and sells it for approximately $100.00 per gram, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, December 20.

