Leon Clair Smith, 85, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

He was born on November 15, 1934 in Roseville, the son of the late Charles and Mary (Postlewait) Smith.

On September 26, 1954 he married the love of his life, Gale (Hawk) Smith at the Smith Farmhouse.

Leon was a 1952 graduate from Clarion-Limestone High School. Following graduation he worked on the Smith family farm. He was employed by Tionesta Sand and Gravel Company, C & K Coal Company, and finished his working career as a Truck Driver for Kephart Trucking until he retired in 1997.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville for over 60 years.

Leon could often be found on his four wheeler, hunting, spotting deer or just enjoying the outdoors. He could always find someone to talk to, and, was the man to go to if you needed directions anywhere. Some of Leon’s favorite things were swimming, collecting bear figurines, sweets, his dog, Rastus, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His good- natured teasing personality will be missed by many.

Leon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gale Smith; three children: Cathy Silvis and her husband, Michael of Brookville, PA; Clifford Smith and his wife Karen of Bluemont, VA; and Carrie Park and her husband Ryan of Mayport, PA; and one daughter-in-law, Ann Smith of St. Augustine, FL. He also leaves ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Charles Smith and five siblings: Laura Stahlman, Charlotte Powell, Maria Smith, Monroe Smith and David Smith.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private and are being officiated by Pastor Dennis Johnson. Interment will take place at Westview Cemetery, Summerville. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Leon to the First United Methodist Church of Brookville, PA.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, order flowers, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

