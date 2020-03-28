Marilyn “Sis” Jean Corbett, age 84, of Brookville PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as a resident of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

She was born on February 16, 1936, to the late George Herman and Margaret R. (Scott) Edeburn in Brookville. Sis graduated from the Brookville High School with the class of 1954 and then continued her education at the DuBois Business College. On November 11, 1956, in Laon, France, she married Donald Lee Corbett; Don preceded her in passing on November 16, 2011.

Sis worked as a dispatcher for Mobile Home Transporting with three different companies; National Trailer Convey, Transit Homes, and Morgan Homes. She and Don started building Corbett’s Mobile Home Court in Brookville PA, shortly after this project started, Sis came back to Brookville and began working as a Fuel Cashier at Truck Stops of America. They also owned and operated the Come All Seasons Restaurant in Brookville. Sis also worked for the Jefferson County Jail as a corrections officer, finally retiring in 1999.

She was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Brookville as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles, #983 in Brookville. Sis loved spending time with her family, especially visiting their family camp at Rabbit Lake Lodge in Sigel PA. She and Don would take their family on yearly vacations, helping to create those memories that they all hold so dear. Sis and Don enjoyed spending time together at their home in Florida as well as their place in Treasure Lake.

She was known to live life to the fullest while having many talents and abilities. She won the triple trophy award for hunting in 1969, she was the first woman to receive this award. She drove racecars, piloted planes, operated Ham Radio, and they would travel the country together watching NASCAR. Sis was an amazing, strong, and loving person who will be missed.

She is survived by two daughters, Sherrie (Philip) Setzer of Madison Twp., PA; Cathy Gray of Brookville, PA; three granddaughters; Kelly Ann (Lee) Powell of Madison Twp., PA; April Marie (Sean) Weidow of Brookville PA; Lisa Dawn (Jimmy) Kessler of Corsica PA; three great-grandchildren; Carter Kessler, Ava Kessler, Hunter Powell; and her son in law Randy Gray.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sis is preceded by one brother: Robert “Bob” Edeburn. A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825.

The broadcast will start on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 10:45am. The service will be officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name by visiting www.thoracic.org, an organization dedicated to pulmonary research. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.